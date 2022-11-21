- Albeit plunging below $76.00, WTI stages a comeback, trimming earlier losses to 0.51%
- Saudi officials denied news that OPEC considered increasing oil production.
- WTI Price Analysis: A candlestick hammer in the daily chart can propel oil prices higher.
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) remains negative during the North American session after hitting a daily low of $75.30 per barrel on rumors that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) was considering an increase in its oil production, as reported by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). Another factor that weighed on crude oil demand was China’s Covid-19 outbreak, causing three deaths in the last week, augmenting speculations that China’s oil need will diminish. Therefore, WTI exchanges hand at $79.88 per barrel.
According to OPEC delegates cited by the WSJ, Saudi Arabia considered boosting crude oil output by 500,000 barrels ahead of the oil embargo imposed on Russian oil. Once the headline crossed wires, WTI slashed 3.6% of its value, collapsing towards its daily low of $75.30, before recovering some ground as the Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, denying those affirmations
Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said, “if there is a need to take further measures by reducing production to balance supply and demand, we always remain ready to intervene.”
Aside from this, China’s Covid-19 cases are increasing to levels last seen in April 2022, according to Goldman Sachs. Sentiment shifted sour on fears that Chinese authorities reimposing lockdowns could slow down the global economy, weighing, and denting crude oil’s demand.
Oil traders should be aware that OPEC and its allies (OPEC+)will meet on December 4 to lay the ground for January 2023, one day before the Russian oil embargo and G7 oil price cap begins.
Also read:
- Saudi Arabia eyes OPEC+ production increase – WSJ
- Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz: The current OPEC+ deal continues to the end of 2023
WTI Price Analysis: Technical outlook
WTI daily chart suggests that oil prices fell short of the 2022 YTD low of around $74.30 PB and are staging a comeback, nearly $80.00 PB. Notably, Monday’s price action formed a massive hammer candlestick, suggesting that WTI could rally in the near term, but firstly, buyers need to reclaim $80.00.
If that scenario plays out, WTI’s first resistance would be October’s 18 swing low-turned-resistance at $82.10, followed by the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $85.72 and the 100-day EMA at $89.51. On the flip side, WTI’s key support levels are the September 26 daily low at $76.28, the November 21 swing low at $75.30, and the YTD low of $74.30.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|79.81
|Today Daily Change
|-0.39
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.49
|Today daily open
|80.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|86.55
|Daily SMA50
|85.39
|Daily SMA100
|89.12
|Daily SMA200
|97.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.4
|Previous Daily Low
|77.6
|Previous Weekly High
|89.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|77.6
|Previous Monthly High
|92.63
|Previous Monthly Low
|79.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|79.43
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|80.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|77.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|84.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|87.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD hovers around 0.6600 as concerns weighed on the Aussie
The Australian Dollar edged lower on Monday, as demand for safety benefited its American rival. Concerns about coronavirus developments in China undermined the market’s mood. RBA Governor Lowe stands out in Asia.
EURUSD trades around 1.0240 consolidating fear-related losses
EUR/USD trades near a fresh two-week low of 1.0222, meeting near-term sellers on an intraday bounce to 1.0260. Wall Street trimmed a good part of its early losses ahead of the close, but the US Dollar refuses to give up.
Gold extends slide amid demand for safety
Gold kept shedding on Monday, now trading at fresh 2-week lows. The USD surged against all of its major rivals amid a souring market mood. XAUUSD gains bearish momentum, critical Fibonacci support at $1,720.75.
XRP price defends $0.35 support as 24-hour trading volume hits the $2 billion mark
XRP price is printing its first green 12-hour up candle after the crypto market bled again due to the aftermath of the FTX crisis. Over the last 24 hours, the seventh-largest cryptocurrency saw a massive uptick in traded volume marginally above $2 billion.
Dollar jumps, while surge in COVID-19 cases raise questions about China's pivot
Surging Covid cases in China and Hong Kong are undermining hopes of a Covid-pivot and the US dollar is broadly higher. Equities are under pressure to start the week.