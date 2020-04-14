WTI bears taking back control on demand shock fundamentals

- Oil on the way to test the lowest levels since 2002, last scored in March.
- WTI on the back foot as demand shock outweighs OPEC+ resolve.
Despite a historic agreement over the weekend to attempt to hold-off a further collapse in the energy market, oil has been weighed down by a global glut of crude pertaining to the COVID-19 shutdowns and slowdown in business activity and global growth. At the time of writing, West Texas Intermediate is trading -9.37% on a spot basis at $20.24 having travelled form a high of $23.03 to a low of $20.00, homed in on the lowest levels since 2002 scored in March this year at $19.29.
A month-long price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia and COVID-19 sent oil prices over a cliff and not even an agreement by major producers to cut output has been able to lift prices sustainable. Markets are susceptible that enough of a cut was agreed and that the global economy can return to a level of growth in the aftermath of COVID-19. The International Monetary Fund is forecasting a contraction in the global economy at a 3% for 2020 followed by a 5.8% rebound in 2021, making for a worse recession than during the 2008-2009 financial crisis. The IMF said the US economy, the largest producer and consumer in the world of energy, would shrink 5.9% this year. (The US, accounting for nearly 20% of world's total oil consumption, is the biggest oil-consuming country and is also the world's second-biggest natural gas and coal consumer).
Larger output cuts will be on the cards
The demand shock means that there will be oil products in storage and larger output cuts will be on the cards. OPEC+, agreed Sunday to cut overall crude-oil production by 9.7 million barrels a day starting on May 1 through June 30 of this year. The total cuts would decline to around 8 million barrels a day from July 1 through Dec. 31, followed by a smaller 6 million barrels in cuts from Jan. 1, 2021 to April 30, 2022. However, markets are looking for something more in line with what US President Donald Trump had advocated for, which would be double these amounts.
"We expect a long road to recovery, as the large Q2 surplus will translate to a large inventory overhang which will take time to work through," analysts at TD Securities argued.
It goes without saying that energy demand is likely fairing worse that our broad commodity demand indicator, which has yet to improve. Contangos also remain extremely steep — this translates to a high carry associated with speculative length. CTAs remain well positioned for further downside, and a buying program is unlikely to ensue.
WTI levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|27.03
|Today Daily Change
|-1.35
|Today Daily Change %
|-4.76
|Today daily open
|28.38
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.84
|Daily SMA50
|38.53
|Daily SMA100
|48.55
|Daily SMA200
|52.25
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|29.72
|Previous Daily Low
|27.39
|Previous Weekly High
|32.21
|Previous Weekly Low
|27.11
|Previous Monthly High
|48.74
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.57
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|28.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|28.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|26.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|29.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|30.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|31.93
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto gains amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0950, holding onto its gains as the market mood remains upbeat. Hopes for a gradual end to lockdowns are boosting stocks and weighing on the safe-haven dollar.
GBP/USD extends rally beyond 1.2600
GBP/USD trades at 5-week highs above the 1.2600 level, as the greenback remains weak. Pound bulls ignore the UK OBR publishing a scenario in which the economy squeezes by 35% in Q2.
Twitter weighs down on the crypto market
Studies on the most frequently used topics show strong downward sentiment in the crypto segment. There are divergences between the price of the Top 3 and what is said in the social networks. The transition to the bullish area of the indicator continues.
Gold: Bulls pause near 2-week old ascending trend-channel resistance
Gold now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band near multi-year tops, around the $1720 region.
WTI bears taking back control on demand shock fundamentals
Despite a historic agreement over the weekend to attempt to hold-off a further collapse in the energy market, oil has been weighed down by a global glut of crude pertaining to the COVID-19 shutdowns and slowdown in business activity and global growth.