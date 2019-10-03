WTI: Bears take prices down to YTD lows on demand-side concerns

- West Texas Intermediate crude prices have extended their downside to YTD lows.
- We have sen a series of weak data from the US, causing a demand-side concern in the sector.
West Texas Intermediate crude prices have extended their downside all the way into the $50 handle, tracking the gloom and doom sentiment as US stocks extend their losses in the worst start of a fourth-quarter since the Global Financial Crisis.
WTI is currently trading -1% having travelled between a high of $52.91 and $50.97 on the day while futures closed in the red for their eighth straight daily decline and closed at their lowest in two months. WTI crude for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed down $1.21, or 2.3%, at $51.43 a barrel, extending the losses of 1.8% the prior day following the Energy Information Administration reporting the unexpected 3.1 million barrel rise in U.S. crude supplies.
The US is not isolated to a global growth slowdown
We have sen a series of weak data from the US which is indicating to markets that the US is not isolated to a global growth slowdown, raising demand concerns in the sector. Analysts at TD Securities explained that "while the prospect of lower demand growth and supply stability is keeping the market comfortable in looking past the risks of further disruptions, for now, the market is becoming increasingly concerned that while further cuts may be needed, it could be difficult for Saudi to persuade its allies to cut more when the cartel meets in December."
"Indeed, ABS acknowledged concerns about recessionary forces but continues to believe that they are being driven by negative expectations, with the IEA and the cartel still expecting 2020 demand growth to pick up significantly. Meanwhile, CTAs have increased their short positions across the energy complex as prices send firming downside trend signals which further fuel the bearish sentiment."
WTI levels
The price of WTI came in a stone's throw away from a full retracement to the year's lows around 50.50 having broken the key support barriers in the trendline support and the confluence of the 200, 50 and 20-daily moving averages as well as a break of the 78.6% Fibonacci level (a reenactment target of the August rally). A break below the 50 handle opens the Nov 2018 lows at 49.39 guarding risk to the 18th Dec lows at 45.77 aheda of the dec double bottom lows below 42.50.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.1000 after a plunge in US Non-Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD has risen toward 1.10 after US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI plummeted to 52.6 points, the worst in three years. Fears of a recession and further monetary stimulus weigh on the dollar.
GBP/USD rises to 1.24 after weak US data, amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD has risen above 1.24 after weak US data sent the dollar plunging. Earlier, the pound advanced as Conservatives seem untied around PM Johnson's Brexit plan. The EU's Tusk said the bloc is still unconvinced.
USD/JPY slumps to fresh monthly lows near 106.50 as USD sell-off intensifies
The USD/JPY pair lost more than 50 pips in a matter of minutes in the American session on Thursday after the data published in the United States revealed that the business activity in the service sector expanded at a much softer pace than expected in September.
Gold Price Forecast: Breaking above resistance after miserable ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI – levels
Fears of a US recession are growing after ISM's Purchasing Managers' Index for the Non-Manufacturing sector has dropped to 52.6 points in September – the worst in three years – and indicating a slowdown in America's largest sector.
US services sector slows more than predicted, recession indicator weakens
The largest portion of the American economy continued its long running expansion but with waning energy in September weighed down by trade issues and a contracting factory sector.