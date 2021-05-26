WTI bears seeking break of 4-hour support to target 38.2% weekly Fibo

- WTI is consolidating the recent series of bullish daily impulses.
- Crude is getting a lift on demand themes into month-end.
West Texas Intermediate spot is currently trading at $66.08 and between a low of $66.09 and a high of $66.16 following a relative,y positive session in New York trade.
US inventories fell more than expected and oil moved a touch higher overnight on demand themes amid signs of stronger demand.
West Texas Intermediate spot ended the day some 0.21% higher at $66.12 after travelling from a low of $65.27 to a higher of $66.40.
Brent settled up 16 cents, or 0.3%, to $68.87 a barrel and WTI settled higher by 14 cents, or 0.2%, at $66.21 a barrel.
Energy Information Agency (EIA) data was showing that crude stockpiles were drawn down by 1,662kbbl last week.
Both gasoline and distillate inventories were lower, falling 1,745kbbl and 3,013kbbl respectively.
The EIA report showed that the rolling four-week average of gasoline supplied topped 9mb/d for the first time since April 2020.
There are expectations of improving demand ahead of the peak summer driving season which is driving prices higher and despite the concerns of more barrels coming on to the market and additional world Iranian supply.
''Longer term, the market is becoming concerned about a lack of investment in new capacity. A Dutch court ordered Royal Dutch Shell to slash its emissions harder and faster than planned,'' analysts at ANZ bank explained.
WTI technical analysis
Technically, the price of oil is holding deeper into resistance territory on the daily chart near to the prior highs of 66.99.
A break of that high opens risk to a continuation, but a correction would be expected in the near term.
A 38.2% Fibonacci of the weekly bullish impulse comes in at 64.97 which aligns with the 4-hour structure as follows:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Midway through trading Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.13% to 34,358.03 while the NASDAQ rose 0.52% to 13,728.18. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.19% to 4,195.92.