WTI: Bears in control despite trade-deal optimism, testing key support level

- WTI fails to garner strength on trade deal optimism.
- Bears testing a key confluence support level on a 38.2% Fibo target.
West Texas Intermediate crude prices are relatively flat for the day at the time of writing but have travelled from a low of $57.18 to a high of $58.05. They currently stand just below the highs of the day at $57.82.
US equities set fresh record highs amid trade optimism yet the price of a barrel of oil didn't see any follow through as investors regarded that there is too much uncertainty which continued to keep bulls in check.
However, there were reports that China is planning to lift penalties on intellectual property violations which have bolstered trade optimism, but we need to see some concrete plans inked between the two nations before bulls can shift into a higher gear.
Related markets firm on trade deal optimism
However, in related markets, and at the time of writing, the S&P 500 was up 0.6% and the DJIA up 0.5%. In Europe, the DAX was up 0.6% and the FTSE 100 was 0.9% higher despite a bid on the pound. Gold was lower by 0.4% to $1,455.70/oz. The question now is whether Oil can play catch up?
"With the algorithmic buying program in the rearview, we would not be surprised to see crude oil prices ease off recent highs in the coming week. Indeed, large surpluses in early 2020 still linger on the horizon, especially as OPEC+ will likely hesitate to deepen output cuts when they meet in December, which suggests this latest rally will likely run out of steam,"
– analysts at TD Securities argued.
WTI levels
WTI moved to multiweek highs on Thursday but has since moved back to test the 50 4-hour moving average which is located below the 20th Nov trend line support with the 22nd Nov sell-off. This level is also where the 38.2% Fibonacci of the said 20th Nov to multiweek highs range.
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|57.9
|Today Daily Change
|-0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|57.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|56.68
|Daily SMA50
|55.86
|Daily SMA100
|55.97
|Daily SMA200
|57.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|58.76
|Previous Daily Low
|57.53
|Previous Weekly High
|58.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|54.89
|Previous Monthly High
|56.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|58.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|57.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|56.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|56.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|58.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|59.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|59.89
