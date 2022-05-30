- WTI is bullish at the start of the week but the market structure is compelling for the downside.
- The bears are looking for a correction of the daily bullish impulse.
At $115.74, the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil is higher by 0.57% after rising from a low of $114.88 to a high of $115.78. The black gold was rising on Friday as the US is poised to begin the summer driving season on the Memorial Day weekend.
Oil price of oil got a boost last Wednesday when the Energy Information Administration announced that US gasoline inventories fell by 0.5-million barrels in the prior week, leaving them 8% under the five-year average despite higher refinery output. This comes at a time when the driving season in the US is starting and there are few indications that the cost of the fuel is deterring drivers. This enabled crude oil prices to post their fifth weekly gain to close at their highest level since early March amid signs of strong demand.
Additionally, prices jumped late on Friday on reports that Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said its navy had seized two Greek oil tankers in the Persian Gulf because of unspecified “violations”, analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
''This raises the spectre of further disruptions to oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, which carries a third of the world’s trade.''
''The market has been on edge as the EU tries to negotiate a sanction package which includes a ban on Russian oil. However, it failed to reach an agreement in discussions over the weekend, with Hungary still holding out on a better deal. Further meetings are planned on Monday and a deal is still possible.''
Meanwhile, ''the OPEC+ group of producers is also contributing to higher supply risk as the group materially underproduces against its quotas, following a decade of underinvestment which has raised operational risks in West Africa,'' analysts at TD Securities explained.
WTI technical analysis
The price has left a daily W-formation on the chart and would be expected to revert to test the neckline of the pattern near 111.95.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD dribbles around 0.7150 in search of fresh clues ahead of Aussie GDP, US NFP
AUD/USD takes rounds to mid-0.7100s as bulls take a breather following the biggest weekly jump in March. That said, a lack of major data/events restrict the Aussie pair’s moves around 0.7150 during Monday’s initial Asian session.
EUR/USD sees an upside above 1.0750 ahead of EU Leaders Summit
EUR/USD is eyeing an imbalance move above 1.0765 as investors await EU Leaders Summit. An embargo on oil imports from Russia in Europe could be the highlight of the summit. Investors will remain busy ahead of the US NFP later this week.
Gold flirts with $1,850 even as DXY bounces off monthly low
Gold licks its wounds around $1,850, following a two-week rebound, as the US Dollar Index (DXY) pauses the latest pullback amid a sluggish Asian session on Monday. Hopes of firmer US employment figures, technical barriers also challenge bulls.
Analysts fear Bitcoin price correction below $29,000 as BTC decouples with stock markets
Bitcoin price is hit by a slump and dropped below new support levels. The asset is expected to end the week around the $29,000 zone as Bitcoin decouples from stocks. In the recent crypto market collapse, the Bitcoin price witnessed losses for nearly eight weeks.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!