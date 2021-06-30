WTI battles $73 after OPEC+ panel sees risk of oil market imbalance after April 2022

After a mode3st uptick on Tuesday, WTI (futures on Nymex) is back in the red, as the bears test the bullish commitments just below the $73 mark.
The renewed weakness in the US oil comes after Reuters divulged details from a confidential report, citing that an OPEC+ panel, the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) has warned of "significant uncertainties" and the risk of a potential global oil market imbalance after April 2022.
Key takeaways
Under a base scenario, OECD oil stocks would stand at 96 million barrels and 125 million barrels below the 2015-2019 average for the third and fourth quarters of 2021, respectively.
In 2022, a significant increase is seen, leading to an overhang of 181 million barrels by the end of the year.
The black gold has turned south once again, as it continues to face rejection above $73.50, despite a drawdown in the US crude stockpiles, as per the latest American Petroleum Institute (API) report published late Tuesday. The API report showed that the US crude inventories fell by 8.15 million barrels last week.
The Delta covid variant-induced risks of derailing global economic recovery and fuel demand growth concern also undermine the sentiment around WTI. Markets now look forward to the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) weekly crude stocks report and the prevailing risk trends for fresh trading opportunities in oil.
At the time of writing, WTI drops 0.20% to trade at $72.86, heading back towards weekly lows of $71.97 reached on Tuesday.
WTI technical levels to consider
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.85
|Today Daily Change
|-0.48
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.66
|Today daily open
|73.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.2
|Daily SMA50
|67.26
|Daily SMA100
|64.34
|Daily SMA200
|54.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.49
|Previous Daily Low
|71.69
|Previous Weekly High
|74.05
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.69
|Previous Monthly High
|67.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|61.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|72.8
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|72.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.19 ahead of EZ inflation data, ADP NFP
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, marginally higher ahead of the release of eurozone inflation figures. US ADP jobs figures are awaited and end-of-quarter flows are in play.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3850 amid mixed UK data, Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is pressured under 1.3850 after the first-quarter UK GDP was revised down to -1.6%. EU braces for the official announcement of delaying sausage war, UK reveals post-Brexit subsidy plan.
XAU/USD’s path of least resistance is down, focus on US jobs
Gold price keeps the bearish streak intact amid the US dollar’s strength. DXY buoyed by Fed’s hawkish expectations, Delta strain ahead of US jobs. Bear pennant breakdown confirmed on the 1D chart, more losses in the offing.
Ethereum attempts to kick-start new uptrend
Ethereum price looks to establish first substantial higher high since ATH on May 12. Mad Money host Jim Cramer said he is investing in Ethereum after selling nearly all of his BTC holdings. A breakdown of the $1,965 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
ADP Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Going contrarian? How to trade this leading indicator
ADP's private-sector jobs report is set to show fewer gains in June. The firm has a mixed record as a leading indicator of the official labor figures. Markets are set to trade in a straightforward manner at first, then potentially reversing.