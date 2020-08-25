WTI battles $43.50 during post-API run-up, eyes EIA data

- WTI keeps the previous day’s upside momentum probing the monthly high.
- API Weekly Crude Oil Stocks dropped below -4.264M prior to -4.524M during the week ended on August 21.
- Hurricanes disturbing Persian Gulf’s oil output, risk-tone stays positive.
- EIA data, trade/virus headlines are in the spotlight.
WTI prints 0.15% gains while taking rounds to $43.50/55 ahead of Wednesday’s Tokyo open. The energy benchmark surged to the highest in three weeks, flashing the biggest gains in two months, the previous day.
Other than fears of hurricane Laura that thwarts oil production in the Gulf of Mexico, upbeat inventory numbers from the American Petroleum Institute (API) also favored the bulls. Also on the positive side could be the market’s optimism concerning the US-China trade deal and hopes to counter the coronavirus (COVID-19) amid global push for the remedy.
The headlines suggesting the British government’s funding for the University of Cambridge’s COVID-19 vaccine trials offered the latest push to the market’s risk-tone sentiment. Earlier during the day, traders awaited more clues on the Trump administration’s rush to vaccine and plasma treatment.
Amid all these catalysts, the S&P 500 Futures gain 0.10% to 3,446 after flashing the record high of 3,448.75 on Tuesday.
While headlines concerning the hurricane Laura will be the key, official readings of the weekly stockpiles by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) will also be watched closely. Forecasts suggest that the EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change will be -3.833M versus -1.632M prior for the week ending on August 21.
It’s worth mentioning that the trade/virus headlines will be an additional burden on the oil watchers while forecasting the near-term moves.
Technical analysis
A sustained break of the three-week-old falling trend line, currently around $43.10, pushes the buyers to challenge the monthly top near $43.65 in search of February month’s low around $44.00.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|43.55
|Today Daily Change
|1.09
|Today Daily Change %
|2.57%
|Today daily open
|42.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|42.03
|Daily SMA50
|40.92
|Daily SMA100
|34.86
|Daily SMA200
|42.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|42.93
|Previous Daily Low
|42.3
|Previous Weekly High
|43.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|41.51
|Previous Monthly High
|42.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|38.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|42.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|42.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|42.19
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|41.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|41.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|42.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|43.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|43.47
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD re-takes 0.7200 post upbeat Australian data
AUD/USD extends the advance and regains 0.7200 after the upbeat Australian Q2 Construction Work Done data. US-China trade deal optimism helped markets overcome challenges to the American push for virus treatment/vaccine.
Gold keeps buyers hopeful around $1,930
Gold prices extend Tuesday’s US session recovery moves from $1,914.40. Risk-tone remains positive but the USD weakness favors the bulls. Asian session calendar stays mostly light but trade/virus concerns become the key to watch.
USD/JPY picks up bids above 106.00 amid upbeat risk tone
USD/JPY prints three-day winning streak while attacking 106.50. Upbeat Japanese PPI, vaccine news become latest catalysts to watch. US-China trade deal talks, US push for COVID-19 cure and mixed American data played their parts earlier.
WTI battles $43.50 during post-API run-up, eyes EIA data
WTI battles $43.50 during post-API run-up. The energy benchmark surged to the highest in three weeks, flashing the biggest gains in two months, the previous day. API Weekly Crude Oil Stocks dropped below -4.264M prior to -4.524M during the week ended on August 21.
Why stocks fell but currencies rallied
At the start of the NY trading session, investors were buying currencies and equities. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed to record highs, leading high beta currencies such as euro, sterling and the comm dollars higher.