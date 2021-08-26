WTI battles 100-DMA as bulls take a breather around two-week top amid sluggish markets

- WTI pauses after three-day uptrend, refreshes intraday low at the latest.
- Higher-than-expected EIA inventory draw, risk-on mood favored bulls earlier.
- Market sentiment dwindles ahead of the key US data/events, Jackson Hole tops all.
WTI crude oil drops to $67.85 in the latest consolidation move during Thursday’s Asian session. The energy benchmark rose for three consecutive days before the buyers stepped back. Risk-on mood and the US dollar weakness joined upbeat inventory details to favor the black gold but cautious sentiment ahead of the key US data/events probe the bulls of late.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped during the last four days to tease a one-week low of around 92.82 at the latest. That said, the greenback gauge bears the burden of the recently easing odds favoring the Fed’s tapering, backed by downbeat US economics, Durable Goods Orders was the last.
Also weighing on the greenback, and favoring the WTI bulls, was the risk-on mood led by the covid vaccine optimism and US policymakers’ passage of the $3.5 trillion budget plan. On the same line was news that representatives of Wall Street and China will meet to soften the terms of equity trading. Furthermore, chatters over faster jabbing in the Asia–Pacific and news of more covid vaccine approvals in the pipeline to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) brighten the market’s mood as well.
Elsewhere, the weekly release of the EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change also favored the commodity buyers as the figures dropped more than -2.683M expected to -2.979M for the period ended on August 20.
It’s worth mentioning that the Delta covid variant woes and China’s crackdown on equities challenge the oil bulls. Alternatively, geopolitical tension in the Middle East adds to the price-positive catalysts. However, cautious mood ahead of important catalysts, portrayed by the inaction of the US stock futures and Treasury yields, challenge the WTI moves.
Looking forward, the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Inflation data and second reading of the US Q2 GDP will be more important as markets brace for Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech, up for publishing on Friday.
Technical analysis
Although a clear break of the monthly resistance line keeps WTI buyers hopeful, a 100-DMA level around $68.00 needs to be smashed properly for a bullish recipe aiming to match the mid-August swing high surrounding $69.40–45. Failures to do so should recall the $65.00 level, comprising lows marked during July and on August 06, to the chart.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|67.9
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|67.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|67.85
|Daily SMA50
|70.51
|Daily SMA100
|67.89
|Daily SMA200
|61.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|68.45
|Previous Daily Low
|66.85
|Previous Weekly High
|68.04
|Previous Weekly Low
|61.79
|Previous Monthly High
|76.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|67.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|67.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|67.02
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|66.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|65.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|68.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|69.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|70.22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
