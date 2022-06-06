WTI backs off from three-month highs near $121, but still well supported amid recent bullish developments

JP Morgan said in a note on Monday that they only think OPEC+ will lift output by a net 160-170K barrels per day in July and August, far below the target announced by the cartel. More broadly, expectations for crude oil markets to remain very tight should keep WTI underpinned in the upper $110s and near $120 for now, especially in light of further announcements over the weekend that major Chinese cities will continue to roll back lockdowns, a boost to demand in the world’s second-largest oil-consuming nation.

But WTI is still trading more than $7.0 higher versus last week’s lows after OPEC+’s decision to increase the pace of output quota hikes in July and August to 648K barrels per month from 432K. That decision failed to weigh on prices in a lasting way given that the larger output quotas were spread evenly amongst OPEC+ members, many of whom will be unable to substantially lift output in practice (including Russia, who continue to face harsh Western sanctions).

Having at one point come within a whisker of hitting the $121 per barrel mark earlier in the day and, in doing, having hit fresh three-month highs, front-month WTI futures have waned in recent trade. WTI was last trading in the $118s and down about $1.50 on the session, with the boost from this weekend’s news about the Saudis upping their Official Selling Price (OSP) to large Asian customers having now faded.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.