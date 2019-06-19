WTI back in the red around $ 54 on fading trade optimism; EIA, Fed eyed

  • Pre-Fed caution trading dominates, as revived US-China trade optimism fades.
  • Fails to benefit from Iraq’s Basra explosions, US-Iran conflict.
  • All eyes on US EIA crude stocks data ahead of the FOMC decision.

WTI (futures on Nymex) is seen breaking its bullish consolidation phase to the downside in the European session, as the bears appear to take back charge amid cautious trading sentiment heading into the key FOMC monetary policy due to be announced later today at 1800 GMT.

Markets eagerly await the Fed’s stance on the interest rate cuts and economic projections that will have a significant impact on the investors’ sentiment in the coming months. Moreover, the pre-Fed caution trading appears to have overshadowed the recent US-China trade optimism and the European Central Bank (ECB) stimulus talks that drove the global stocks to multi-week tops and oil prices nearly 4% higher on Tuesday.

Further, the black gold also paid little attention to the escalating US-Iran conflict after an Iranian official said Tehran won’t extend its two-month deadline set for the other remaining parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to fulfill their obligations under the nuclear deal.

Meanwhile, the reports that a rocket hit the site of the foreign oil companies in Iraq’s Basra and injured two staff also failed to raise supply threats and therefore, lend any support to the bulls.

The immediate focus now remains on the official US government weekly crude inventories data that will be published by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) at 1430 GMT for fresh trading impetus while the Fed verdict will emerge the main market driver.

On Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed that the US crude stocks fell by 812,000 barrels last week to 482 million.

WTI Technical Levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 54.03
Today Daily Change -0.21
Today Daily Change % -0.39
Today daily open 54.29
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 55.02
Daily SMA50 59.99
Daily SMA100 58.81
Daily SMA200 58.64
Levels
Previous Daily High 54.53
Previous Daily Low 51.73
Previous Weekly High 54.94
Previous Weekly Low 50.94
Previous Monthly High 63.97
Previous Monthly Low 53.13
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 53.46
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 52.8
Daily Pivot Point S1 52.5
Daily Pivot Point S2 50.72
Daily Pivot Point S3 49.7
Daily Pivot Point R1 55.3
Daily Pivot Point R2 56.32
Daily Pivot Point R3 58.1

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

