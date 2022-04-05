- West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil is under pressure to test $100bbls.
- Supply vs demand concerns is being weighed by traders.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil was bleeding out on Tuesday as the European Union mulls new sanctions on Russia, mounting up the supply concerns in the oil market.
However, the EU has yet to move against the oil and gas imports from the country that provide much of its energy. Spot WTI is lower by some 2.9% and had travelled between a high of $105.57 and a low of $99.92. WTI crude for May delivery closed down US$1.32 to US$101.96 per barrel.
Reuters reported that ''the EU may move to ban imports of Russian coal following reports of large-scale civilian murders by Russian troops that occupied areas near Kyiv, while it and the United States are also weighing additional measures to lessen Russia's ability to wage war against its neighbor.''
Additionally, ''China's decision to extend a quarantine on Shanghai, one of the country's most important commercial centres, also raised demand concerns as the country reports rising Covid-19 infections,'' an article by Reuters read.
Staying with Chinese demand, analysts at TD Securities' tracking of Chinese mobility had indicated a 10% slump in road traffic, but the analysts explained they ''now see a sign of stabilization in Chinese mobility according to a weighted average of congestion indicators for the 15 largest cities by vehicle registrations. Notwithstanding, changes in Chinese demand pale in comparison to the persistent underproduction from OPEC+, and certainly to the continued impact on Russian oil exports from self-sanctioning highlighted by Urals trading at a record discount.''
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|100
|Today Daily Change
|-2.76
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.69
|Today daily open
|102.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.25
|Daily SMA50
|98.01
|Daily SMA100
|86.74
|Daily SMA200
|80.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|103.05
|Previous Daily Low
|97.33
|Previous Weekly High
|111.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|96.94
|Previous Monthly High
|126.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|100.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|99.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|99.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|95.32
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|93.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats from a fresh 2022 high of 0.7660
The aussie rallied on RBA’s shift to a more aggressive stance and firmer gold prices. The pair trimmed gains in the US afternoon, as soaring government bond yields boosted the greenback.
EUR/USD extends slide to 1.0900 level
The EUR/USD pair is among the worst performers, trading at its lowest since mid-March. Escalating tension in Eastern Europe and central banks’ aggressiveness boosted the dollar’s demand.
Gold: An aggressive Fed undermined demand
Concerns related to the Russia-Ukraine crisis and soaring inflation undermine the market’s mood. XAUUSD is neutral-to-bearish in the near term and could extend its decline once below 1,915.40.
Bitcoin may not hit the $51,000 target amidst smart money influence
Bitcoin price has been coiling into a Wave 4 triangle pattern all year. There is a chance the D wave of the triangle is now complete.
FOMC March Minutes Preview: Will dollar rally pick up steam? Premium
FOMC will release the minutes of the March policy meeting on April 6. US Dollar Index stays within a touching distance of multi-year highs.