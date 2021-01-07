WTI and Brent Oil to trade above $50 and $55 respectively – TDS

Brent and WTI crudes rallied sharply to reflect the OPEC+ group of producers' decision to remove an additional 1.425 million bpd from inventory during February and March. According to strategists at TD Securities, Saudi cuts and OPEC+ flexibility in response to weak demand may well see WTI prices cement themselves a few dollars north of $50/bbl and Brent trend above $55/bbl in the not too distant future.
Key quotes
“Prices rallied sharply as the OPEC+ group of producers will see large inventory draws during February and March. This is a direct result of the OPEC+ group's decision to raise production by 425k bpd less than previously expected and Saudi Arabia's vow to implement a unilateral 1m bpd of voluntary cuts. Overall, energy markets are interpreting OPEC+'s decision as a 'Gift for the New Year' as the decision is a preemptive production adjustment to fears of demand destruction in the aftermath of COVID-19 lockdowns.”
“As a result of Saudi cuts and a general willingness to be flexible in response to weak demand, we may well see WTI prices cement themselves well north of $50/bbl and Brent trend above $55/bbl in the near future. Notwithstanding, the market should not expect the rally to turn into a runaway train much above those levels, as higher prices may be seen as breathing life into US shale producers down the road, which are otherwise expected to see a lackluster production growth profile.”
“US output growth won't manage to offset the substantial inventory drawdowns expected as a result of this deal until prices rise meaningfully above breakevens. This suggests that geopolitical risks may remain the key downside risk for energy markets in 2021.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats as rising US yields bolster dollar
EUR/USD is trading around 1.23 but off the highs. The dollar is rising alongside Treasury yields, amid expectations for broad stimulus under a unified Democratic government. Markets are shrugging off the storming of the Capitol. US data and coronavirus developments are eyed.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.36 amid UK covid concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.36, down on the day. Rising UK coronavirus cases and a slow pace of vaccinations are weighing on sterling, while the dollar is supported by higher yields, following the Democratic sweep of the Senate and upcoming stimulus.
Gold turns flat, around $1920 area amid risk-on mood
Gold struggled to preserve its intraday gains and moved into the neutral territory, around the $1920 region during the early European session.
Forex Today: Markets shrug off Capitol storming, USD rocked by blue wave, NFP hints eyed
Markets have been shrugging off the storming of the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. Investors focus on Democrats' win of the Senate after the elections in Georgia, pushing stocks higher.
US Dollar Index regains composure near 89.60 ahead of key data
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), appears to have regained some composure and advances to fresh daily highs in the 89.60 region.