WTI aims to surpass $70 mark, bolstered by Putin-Xi meeting and US deposit guarantee

Share:

WTI Price Rebound: Relief rally amid US intervention in banking turmoil.

Russian President Putin welcomed the Chinese proposal for de-escalation in Ukraine.

OPEC struggles to maintain elevated oil prices despite production cuts.

WTI prices experienced a sharp rebound after finding support around the $64 mark. This relief rally was fueled by US authorities' intervention to address the ongoing banking turmoil. On Tuesday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated that the government is prepared to intervene and provide deposit guarantees to all small US banks, if needed, amidst the banking crisis.

In addition, a joint statement was issued at the conclusion of Chinese President Xi's state visit to Moscow. Russian President Putin welcomed the Chinese proposal of a 12-point paper calling for a de-escalation and eventual ceasefire in Ukraine, although it lacks details on how to end the war. Putin suggested that Chinese proposals could form the basis of a peace settlement in Ukraine but noted that the West and Kyiv still needed to be briefed.

Both developments positively impacted risk appetite, causing WTI prices to surge toward the $70 mark.

On the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) front, Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Alexander Novak, announced Tuesday that Russia will maintain a 500,000 barrels per day oil production cut until June. In light of the current market situation, the decision to voluntarily reduce production by 500K bpd will remain in effect until June 2023.

Despite numerous efforts from OPEC nations, they have been unable to keep oil prices elevated. Major oil traders and energy hedge funds, such as Andurand Capital, have argued that the current oil price downturn is speculative and not based on fundamentals. It will be essential to observe how OPEC addresses these corrective declines in oil prices.

Levels to watch