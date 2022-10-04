- Oil prices are marching higher to hit the immediate hurdle of $85.00.
- Globally, weak manufacturing PMI performance has failed to stop the oil bulls.
- OPEC+ production cuts announcement will weaken the black gold further.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, are gathering momentum before marching towards the critical hurdle of $85.00. The black gold is inching higher from the past week after hitting a low at around $76.00. On a broader note, this could be a pullback move as the oil prices have remained in a vulnerable situation.
Despite a weaker performance on the manufacturing PMIs front by various nations, the oil prices have attracted bids from market participants. Starring from the world’s largest oil importer, China, which is enjoying a full week holiday reported a decline in the Caixin Manufacturing PMI data for August month. The economic data has landed at 48.1, lower than the expectations and the prior release of 49.5.
Adding to that, the performance of the world’s largest economy for August month was also vulnerable. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI data declined to 50.9 vs. the expectations of 52.2 and the prior release of 52.8. Also, the forward guidance is not lucrative. The US ISM New Orders Index data is declined sharply to 47.1 against the projections of 49.6 and the former figure of 51.3. Weaker PMI’s performance indicates a decline in the oil demand.
Well, what is hurting the oil bears is the expectation of a bigger production cut by the OPEC+ group to bring price stability in the oil market. The OPEC+ meeting seems crucial as it is the first face-to-face meeting after the pandemic and is expected to remain more elaborated and stretched. No doubt, the announcement of production cuts by the oil cartel will benefit Russia more, which is selling its discounted oil to nations like India and China.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|83.18
|Today Daily Change
|0.36
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43
|Today daily open
|82.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|83.14
|Daily SMA50
|88.06
|Daily SMA100
|97.77
|Daily SMA200
|96.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|84.04
|Previous Daily Low
|79.32
|Previous Weekly High
|82.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|76.08
|Previous Monthly High
|90.14
|Previous Monthly Low
|76.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|81.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|80.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|77.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|84.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|86.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|89.52
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
