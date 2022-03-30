WTI advances gradually around $106.00 ahead of OPEC meet and slippage in oil stockpiles

- WTI has attracted bids below $100.00 amid uncertainty over the OPEC meeting.
- The cumulative effect of OPEC uncertainty and reduction in oil inventories has underpinned WTI prices.
- Oil prices may shoot firmly if an embargo on Russian oil by Europe is put in place.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, has advanced towards $106.40 but is likely to remain lackluster as investors are keeping eye on the outcome of the OPEC meeting, which is due on Thursday. The agenda of the OPEC meeting is likely to revolve around the elevation of the oil supply to contain the prohibited oil from Moscow.
Russia had attracted plenty of sanctions from the Western leaders after its invasion of Ukraine. Right from the collapse of the International SWIFT banking system to the embargo on its oil, the Russian economy is losing financial stability. Overnight prohibition of Russian oil from the US and discussions on the embargo of Russian oil by the European Union (EU) has made their oil stockpiles toxic for them.
Although Russia has cut off its military activity from northern Ukraine and Kyiv in order to match the outcome of the first face-to-face negotiations between the officials of Moscow and Kyiv in Turkey, Western leaders are likely to stick with their sanctions amid destruction and death in Ukraine.
Apart from the uncertainty over the OPEC meeting, significant slippage in the US oil stockpiles reported by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) has underpinned the oil prices. The US EIA reported a slippage in oil stockpiles by -3.449M against the market consensus of -1.022M and prior print of -2.508M.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.27
|Today Daily Change
|1.88
|Today Daily Change %
|1.80
|Today daily open
|104.39
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.21
|Daily SMA50
|96.6
|Daily SMA100
|85.86
|Daily SMA200
|79.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.86
|Previous Daily Low
|97.72
|Previous Weekly High
|115.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|102.52
|Previous Monthly High
|100
|Previous Monthly Low
|85.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|103.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|101.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|99.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|93.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|89.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.26
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|112.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|117.39
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD banging its head on the ceiling, NFP could be the adjudicator
AUD/USD has been stuck in a tight range on the day as the price attempts to move higher to test the resistance on the daily chart, but without conviction so far. The Ukraine crisis is intensifying, pressuring oil prices higher again.
EUR/USD eyes monthly resistance at 1.1230 on ascending triangle formation breakout
Breakout of an ascending triangle pattern may challenge the monthly highs. Euro bulls have surpassed the 200 EMA for the first time this month. The RSI (14) has shifted into a bullish range, which adds to the upside filters.
XAUUSD grinds higher as the mood sours
Gold is up on Wednesday, trading at around $1,934. The markets’ optimism eased as Russia is not willing to discuss Crimea’s status, while the de-escalation allegedly vowed in Tuesday’s talks has not taken place. The Kremlin said that they do not see material ground for a breakthrough in negotiations.
Why Zilliqa price is mooning and where ZIL will go next
Zilliqa has been one of the best performing cryptocurrencies to hodl this month as the digital asset has rallied by more than 280%. Further gains are possible, but traders should be careful about a spike in profit-taking.
Nio Stock Forecast: NIO ignores Shanghai lockdown as Chinese covid cases rise
NIO opened 5.3% higher on Wednesday to $23.03. Right in line with the company's 5.3% advance in Hong Kong earlier in the day. Shares of the "Tesla of China" managed to gain 3.2% to close at $21.88 on Tuesday