- The US crude oil benchmark snaps three days of consecutive losses and rises despite US data showing the US economy is slowing.
- A US recession and subsequent China’s Covid-19 lockdowns might weigh sharply on WTI price.
- Libya would increase its oil output from 860K to 1.2 million BPD amidst political turmoil.
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) rises 1.40% on Monday as US equities gain, portraying an upbeat market mood, despite weaker than expected US economic data paints a gloomy scenario for the economy, reigniting recession fears. At the time of writing, WTI is exchanging hands at $96.65 per barrel.
Traders’ mood is positive, despite dismal US economic data flashing recession
Sentiment remains positive as investors await US corporate earnings reports. The Fed Chicago National Activity Index contracted for the second straight month. At the same time, the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index also plunged, indicating that the US economy is in worse conditions than estimated. Consequently, as shown by the US Dollar Index, the greenback weakened, dropping 0.09%, a tailwind for WTI.
Fundamentally speaking, the narrative has not changed. Energy prices remain high, a US recession looms, and the Ukraine-Russia conflict extends for five months. US Monday’s data further increased traders’ worries regarding a recession and might cut fuel demand, a headwind for WTI prices.
Additionally to US factors, China’s Covid-19 zero-tolerance restrictions have taken their toll on oil prices. The second-largest economy narrowly missed a contraction in Q2 and grew by 0.4% YoY.
In the meantime, financial analysts remain skeptical about Libya’s output as the country deals with political uncertainty. Nevertheless, Libya’s National Oil Corporation said it would like to bring back 1.2 million BPD in two weeks from 860K. That, alongside EU countries imposing a cap on Russian oil, would keep the black gold prices volatile in the week ahead.
What to watch
In the week ahead, the US economic docket will feature the API Crude Oil Stock Change for July 22, on Tuesday, with the previous reading standing at 1.86M. On Wednesday, the EIA would unveil its gasoline and crude oil inventories alongside the US Federal Reserve monetary policy decision.
WTI Key Technical Levels
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|96.65
|Today Daily Change
|1.33
|Today Daily Change %
|1.41
|Today daily open
|94.63
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|100.48
|Daily SMA50
|107.79
|Daily SMA100
|105.96
|Daily SMA200
|93.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|97.36
|Previous Daily Low
|93.71
|Previous Weekly High
|100.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.77
|Previous Monthly High
|121.36
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.17
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|95.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|95.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|93.11
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|91.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|89.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|96.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|98.89
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|100.42
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD gives up, trades near 1.0200
The American dollar recovers its poise after Wall Street’s opening, with EUR/USD struggling to retain the 1.0200 threshold. Tepid German data limits gains for the shared currency as investors wait for the US Federal Reserve monetary policy decision.
GBP/USD retreats from daily highs, but remains above 1.2000
GBP/USD peaked at 1.2086 amid risk-on flows, now trading in the 1.2040 price zone. Political turmoil in the UK on pause until early September, when Tories will announce a new Prime Minister.
Gold sellers maintain the pressure
Gold trades in the red at around $1,718. The market’s mood seesawed on Monday, with the dollar moving accordingly. However, volatility was limited amid a scarce macroeconomic calendar and mounting expectations ahead of the Fed monetary policy decision next Wednesday.
Ethereum readies for another reversal ahead of the much-awaited FOMC meeting
ETH is doddering marginally below $1,550 following a few days of stability. The leading smart contracts token had jumped from support roughly at $1,040 in the previous week, and nearly brushed shoulders with $1,700.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!