WS Chief of Staff Meadows: Trump backed one week extension of $600 unemployment - Politico

The White House Chief of Staff Meadows has said that President Trump backed a one-week extension of $600 unemployment, according to Politico.

Investors remain concerned about the expiration of enhanced employment benefits on Friday as US Congress was no closer to a deal on Thursday to extend or replace the extra $600-per-week in payments to tens of millions thrown out of work by the coronavirus.

We’re nowhere close to a deal,” Meadows complained to reporters yesterday afternoon. “Speaker Pelosi and Leader Schumer have made it very clear they’re not going to do that.

They’d much prefer enhanced unemployment payments expire.”

Meadows and Mnuchin, however, insist there will be an agreement hammered out at some point before Congress leaves town for the August recess. The only question is when.

Pelosi, Schumer, Mnuchin and Meadows are to meet again today at 8pm local time, as the White House recalibrates its position on short-term extension of $600 weekly unemployment supplement and ban on evictions.

Previously Dems have shelved support of these measures in favor of big deal.

Dollar under pressure

Meanwhile, the US dollar remains under pressure, down 0.3% in the day on Thursday.



