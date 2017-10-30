World economy on the right track - ING

The world economy seems to be doing fine as all the 45 countries, the OECD follows are expected to show two consecutive years of positive growth in 2017-18, explains Peter Vanden Houte, Chief Economist at ING.

Key Quotes

“The last time we saw such a phase of synchronised positive growth was ten years ago. However, contrary to then, inflation is hardly on the rise and remains remarkably subdued across the board. So there is really no need for rapid monetary tightening, resulting in relatively low-interest rates.”

“Market participants like to call this the "Goldilocks economy", with the economic environment neither too hot, nor too cold, but just about right. In such circumstances, it's hardly a surprise that stock market volatility has fallen back to historically low levels, while credit spreads are also increasingly tight, a result of the search for yield.”