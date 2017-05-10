World Bank raised China's growth outlook - UOB

The analysts at UOB Bank explained that the World Bank said that Asia Pacific regional growth will continue to benefit from an improving global environment and strong domestic demand.

Key Quotes:

"It raises 2018 growth forecast for developing East Asia Pacific to 6.2% from 6.1% and China growth forecast to 6.7% from 6.5% for 2017 while China growth view for 2018 is also raised to 6.4% from 6.3%."