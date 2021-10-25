World Bank: Oil prices won’t decline until 2023

In its latest Commodity Markets Outlook report released over the weekend, the World Bank warned that the recent surge in oil price is unlikely to reverse until 2023.
Key takeaways
“Average crude prices are expected to end the year at US$70 a barrel, 70 percent higher than in 2020.”
“The surge in energy prices poses significant near-term risks to global inflation and, if sustained, could also weigh on growth in energy-importing countries.”
“The World Bank uses an average of Brent, WTI and Dubai crude which it said will ‘remain at high levels in 2022 but will start to decline in the second half of the year as supply constraints ease’.”
“Additional price spikes may occur in the near-term amid very low inventories and persistent supply bottlenecks.”
Related reads
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pierces 1.1655 resistance as firmer sentiment weighs on USD
EUR/USD refreshes intraday high, extends Friday’s recovery moves. Downbeat US Treasury yields, mixed sentiment weigh on US dollar. ECB, US GDP in focus but China headlines, Fed tapering concerns add to the watcher’s list.
GBP/USD: Buyers defends 1.3750 below 100-day SMA
GBP/USD edges higher on the first trading day of the week in the Asian trading hours. The pair faces strong resistance near 1.3850 below the bearish sloping line. MACD signals sideways momentum with the underlying neutral sentiment.
EUR/USD pierces 1.1655 resistance as firmer sentiment weighs on USD
EUR/USD refreshes intraday high, extends Friday’s recovery moves. Downbeat US Treasury yields, mixed sentiment weigh on US dollar. ECB, US GDP in focus but China headlines, Fed tapering concerns add to the watcher’s list.
SafeMoon price presents a buy opportunity before 35% gains
SafeMoon price coils up under a crucial resistance level at $0.00000239. A sudden burst in buying pressure that shatters this barrier can kick-start a 35% ascent. In some cases, SAFEMOON could pull back to $0.00000198 or $0.00000175 support floors.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Huge week of earnings ahead AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN, FB
Equity markets remain elevated with more all-time highs on Thursday for the broader S&P 500 while the Dow registered new highs on Wednesday and Thursday. So far late into Friday's session, the markets are seeing some profit-taking to end a solid week.