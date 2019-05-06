World Bank cuts its global growth forecast to 2.6% this year – Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analysts point out that the World Bank cut its global growth forecast to 2.6% this year (vs. 2.9% previously) and 2.7% next year.

Key Quotes

“The World Bank President David Malpass said in a call with reporters that “there’s been a tumble in business confidence, a deepening slowdown in global trade and sluggish investment in emerging and developing economies,” while adding, “momentum remains fragile.”