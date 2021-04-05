World Bank Chief Malpass: G20 to extend debt payment freeze through end-2021

The Group of 20 major economies, including China and the US, are expected to extend a freeze in bilateral debt service payments through the end of 2021 at their meeting this week, World Bank President David Malpass on Monday, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

“Expect an extension of the freeze in bilateral debt service payments through the end of 2021.”

“Referring to the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (which has helped countries defer some $5 billion in payments through the end of 2020, with another $7.3 billion in deferred payments expected through June.”

“Extending the debt payment freeze through year-end would save even more money that countries could use to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and support their economies.”

