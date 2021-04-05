World Bank Chief Malpass: G20 to extend debt payment freeze through end-2021

The Group of 20 major economies, including China and the US, are expected to extend a freeze in bilateral debt service payments through the end of 2021 at their meeting this week, World Bank President David Malpass on Monday, as reported by Reuters.
Additional takeaways
“Expect an extension of the freeze in bilateral debt service payments through the end of 2021.”
“Referring to the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (which has helped countries defer some $5 billion in payments through the end of 2020, with another $7.3 billion in deferred payments expected through June.”
“Extending the debt payment freeze through year-end would save even more money that countries could use to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and support their economies.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
