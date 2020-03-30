Reuters News reports that the World Bank called on G20 ministers to eliminate or reduce tariffs on pandemic-related goods, and lower or suspend tariffs and export taxes on food and other basic goods.

Key notes

World Bank calls on G20 trade ministers to refrain from new export restrictions on critical medical supplies, food or other key products.

World Bank calls on G20 ministers to eliminate or reduce tariffs on pandemic-related goods, and lower or suspend tariffs and export taxes on food and other basic goods.

World Bank repeats call for all official bilateral creditors to suspend debt payments from IDA countries that request forbearance.

World Bank says an open and rules-based trading system will be essential for recovery and sustainable development.

Market implications

Easing and stimulus are favourable to the markets and additional trade policies to help keep the world economy flowing is always positive for financial and commodity markets that are having a better time day today. The S&P 500 is up over 3% and copper is flat.