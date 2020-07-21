WKHS Stock Price: Workhorse Group Inc. surges on Monday amidst speculation of SPAC deal

NASDAQ:WKHS rose by 9.31% during Monday’s trading session.

Analyst speculation of Lordstown Motors SPAC deal draws interest.

NASDAQ:WKHS enjoys big gains while rival Nikola plummets.

NASDAQ:WKHS snapped out of last week's downward spiral to surge higher by 9.31% on Monday, ending the trading session with a stock price of $16.32 per share. The stock is still down over the last week in comparison to last Monday’s watermark of $17.40 per share. Still, the gains made on Monday is a sign of optimism for Workhorse investors, who have been on a volatile ride with the stock over the past month.

Much of the optimism in Monday’s gains were fed by Roth Capital analyst Craig Irwin who speculated that a deal could be on the way for electric vehicle startup Lordstown Motors, of which Workhorse owns a 10% stake. A SPAC deal or Special Purpose Acquisition Company, which is a form of company used to raise investment capital through its IPO to buy or merge an existing company. A potential deal would be quite the payday for Workhorse as early estimates see their equity in Lordstown being valued at as much as $500 million. Irwin doubled down on the price target he gave a couple of weeks ago at $27 per share.

Workhorse Group News: Stock price skyrockets, along with rest of industry

It was a banner day for most of the electric vehicle sector companies on Monday, rebounding from last week’s relatively flat performance. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Nio (NASDAQ:NIO), and Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) all joined Workhorse with tremendous performances, adding back much of what they had lost over the past week. The one outlier in the industry was recent SPAC IPO Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) which continued its plummet falling over 21% on the day, following last week’s Goldman Sachs’ critical analysis of the electric vehicle sector. With investors souring on Nikola, this could be Workhorse’s time to capture a larger chunk of the electric truck market.