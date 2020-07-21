WKHS Stock Price: Workhorse Group Inc. surges on Monday amidst speculation of SPAC deal

- NASDAQ:WKHS rose by 9.31% during Monday’s trading session.
- Analyst speculation of Lordstown Motors SPAC deal draws interest.
- NASDAQ:WKHS enjoys big gains while rival Nikola plummets.
NASDAQ:WKHS snapped out of last week's downward spiral to surge higher by 9.31% on Monday, ending the trading session with a stock price of $16.32 per share. The stock is still down over the last week in comparison to last Monday’s watermark of $17.40 per share. Still, the gains made on Monday is a sign of optimism for Workhorse investors, who have been on a volatile ride with the stock over the past month.
Much of the optimism in Monday’s gains were fed by Roth Capital analyst Craig Irwin who speculated that a deal could be on the way for electric vehicle startup Lordstown Motors, of which Workhorse owns a 10% stake. A SPAC deal or Special Purpose Acquisition Company, which is a form of company used to raise investment capital through its IPO to buy or merge an existing company. A potential deal would be quite the payday for Workhorse as early estimates see their equity in Lordstown being valued at as much as $500 million. Irwin doubled down on the price target he gave a couple of weeks ago at $27 per share.
Workhorse Group News: Stock price skyrockets, along with rest of industry
It was a banner day for most of the electric vehicle sector companies on Monday, rebounding from last week’s relatively flat performance. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Nio (NASDAQ:NIO), and Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) all joined Workhorse with tremendous performances, adding back much of what they had lost over the past week. The one outlier in the industry was recent SPAC IPO Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) which continued its plummet falling over 21% on the day, following last week’s Goldman Sachs’ critical analysis of the electric vehicle sector. With investors souring on Nikola, this could be Workhorse’s time to capture a larger chunk of the electric truck market.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating its gains amid fiscal stimulus speculation
EUR/USD has been consolidating its gains above 1.15 after hitting an 18-month high of 1.1547, underpinned by the EU recovery fund accord. Uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus and US coronavirus figures are weighing on the pair.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid above $1850
Gold continued scaling higher for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. The move-up was fueled by concerns over the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases. A subdued USD demand remained supportive of the bid tone around the metal.
GBP/USD trading off the highs amid concerns about UK relations with China, EU
GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, off the highs. Closer US-UK coordination against China and reports that Britain could abandon Brexit talks are weighing on sterling. Advances toward a coronavirus vaccine had boosted the pound earlier in the week.
Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn
The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.
WTI: Eyes recovery of post-API losses above $41.00
WTI bounces of $41.45 after bulls step back from $42.52, the fresh high since March 06. US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock surged beyond -8.322M prior to 7.544M. Last Wednesday’s top offer immediate support, buyers can aim for six-week-old resistance line.