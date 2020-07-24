WKHS Stock Price: Workhorse Group Inc, NASDAQ tumble amidst selloff

NASDAQ:WKHS falls 4.94% during Thursday’s trading session.

Concerns of the electric vehicle sector bubble pop leads to selloff.

NASDAQ:WKHS shares plummeted on Thursday, the day after Tesla beat reported a growth in profit at their second-quarter earnings call. The NASDAQ experienced a steep selloff as concerns over the electric vehicle industry’s bubble finally bursting saw the index shave off 2.29% to finish at 10,461.42. Workhorse Group’s stock price fell another 4.94% to end the day at $15.60 per share, erasing most of the gains from earlier in the week.

Workhorse Group news: Stock price falls, alongside industry rivals

Despite the positivity from the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) earnings call on Wednesday, the industry was down big on Thursday as investors took some profits back from the lucrative run these stocks have been on. Tesla itself fell 4.98% despite opening at nearly $1700 per share after optimism from their surprise profit reports. Other industry rivals were hit hard as well as Tortoise (NASDAQ:SHLL), Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO), Nio (NASDA:NIO), and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) all finished the day well in the red.

Reports that Workhorse Group secured $70 million in financing from an undisclosed institutional investor should be music to the shareholder's ears. The financing will increase the company’s cash reserves to over $110 million which should help to finance the cost-heavy process of ramping up production of their new C-Series trucks. With at least a year before Nikola or Tesla can roll out their semi-trucks, Workhorse now has time and financing to build up their market share and perhaps provide themselves with a bit more of a moat. With the earnings call just a few weeks away, it appears as though Workhorse should be able to provide their shareholders with some good news, so investors should keep a close eye on the stock price leading up to the earnings date.