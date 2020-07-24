WKHS Stock Price: Workhorse Group Inc, NASDAQ tumble amidst selloff

- NASDAQ:WKHS falls 4.94% during Thursday’s trading session.
- Concerns of the electric vehicle sector bubble pop leads to selloff.
NASDAQ:WKHS shares plummeted on Thursday, the day after Tesla beat reported a growth in profit at their second-quarter earnings call. The NASDAQ experienced a steep selloff as concerns over the electric vehicle industry’s bubble finally bursting saw the index shave off 2.29% to finish at 10,461.42. Workhorse Group’s stock price fell another 4.94% to end the day at $15.60 per share, erasing most of the gains from earlier in the week.
Workhorse Group news: Stock price falls, alongside industry rivals
Despite the positivity from the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) earnings call on Wednesday, the industry was down big on Thursday as investors took some profits back from the lucrative run these stocks have been on. Tesla itself fell 4.98% despite opening at nearly $1700 per share after optimism from their surprise profit reports. Other industry rivals were hit hard as well as Tortoise (NASDAQ:SHLL), Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO), Nio (NASDA:NIO), and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) all finished the day well in the red.
Reports that Workhorse Group secured $70 million in financing from an undisclosed institutional investor should be music to the shareholder's ears. The financing will increase the company’s cash reserves to over $110 million which should help to finance the cost-heavy process of ramping up production of their new C-Series trucks. With at least a year before Nikola or Tesla can roll out their semi-trucks, Workhorse now has time and financing to build up their market share and perhaps provide themselves with a bit more of a moat. With the earnings call just a few weeks away, it appears as though Workhorse should be able to provide their shareholders with some good news, so investors should keep a close eye on the stock price leading up to the earnings date.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.16 amid mixed US data, Sino-American tensions
EUR/USD is trading around 1.16 after hitting the highest since 2018. Eurozone PMIs have shown a return to growth supporting the euro. US New Home Sales beat expectations but Markit's PMIs missed. COVID-19 figures are awaited. Sino-American tensions remain elevated.
XAU/USD continues to soar toward the all-time high
Gold has had another positive session and this could be the sixth consecutive day in a row the price has increased if the daily price stays in the positive. We would need to go back to 7th January to see the last time that happened.
GBP/USD advancing as UK Retail Sales beat with 13.9%
GBP/USD is moving up toward 1.2800 after UK retail sales beat expectations with 13.9% in June. PMIs have also smashed estimates with the composite hitting 57.1 points. The safe-haven dollar is bid amid intensifying SIno-American tensions.
BTC/USD trying to use Ethereum’s momentum to climb above $10,000
We all know Bitcoin has been trading sideways for the past three months. Ethereum was stronger but also trading sideways until a few days ago when bulls managed to create a massive breakout above $250.
WTI jumps 1.50% to regain $41.50 despite US-China tensions
WTI (futures on Nymex) has staged a V-shaped recovery from the daily low of 40.72, now looking to extend the pullback above 41.50.