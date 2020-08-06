WKHS Stock Price: Workhorse Group Inc. lags the markets and finishes the day lower

NASDAQ:WKHS shaves off 1.43% after a strong start when markets opened.

The electric vehicle sector sinks despite major indices posting gains.

NASDAQ:WKHS has pulled back this week after the frenzy that came from the announcement of the SPAC merger between DiamondPeak Holdings (NASDAQ:DPHC) and Lordstown Motors – a subsidiary of which Workhorse Group owns a 10% stake. SPAC – which stands for Special Purpose Acquisition Company – are firms that have no formal business operations, but are used to raise capital through investors in order to be merged with another company for their IPO. Thus far in 2020, there have already been more than 50 SPAC mergers including Workhorse Group rival Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA).

The electric vehicle industry hit a lull on Wednesday as many of the major names in the sector ended the day lower, despite the Nasdaq adding 0.52% during the trading session. Workhorse rivals Nikola ended their recent rebound by falling nearly 10% on Wednesday after what could only be seen as a disappointing earnings call on Tuesday after the closing bell. Other industry players like Tortoise (NASDAQ:SHLL), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) all regressed as well, marking a rare negative day for the sector.

Workhorse Group Stock Forecast

With Workhorse Group’s earnings call set to take place next week, the company is hoping to ride the momentum of their recent triumphs into the third quarter. However, a closer look shows that Workhorse has been somewhat of an investing mirage over the past few months. Most analysts foresee year over year decline in earnings, despite a spike in their revenues. Investors would be wise to be cautious heading into the firm’s earnings call as analysts have said the share is overvalued. Moreover, Workhorse’s market cap is just over $2 billion, even though its 12-month revenues are only about $97,000.