WKHS Stock Price: Workhorse Group Inc. lags the markets and finishes the day lower

- NASDAQ:WKHS shaves off 1.43% after a strong start when markets opened.
- The electric vehicle sector sinks despite major indices posting gains.
NASDAQ:WKHS has pulled back this week after the frenzy that came from the announcement of the SPAC merger between DiamondPeak Holdings (NASDAQ:DPHC) and Lordstown Motors – a subsidiary of which Workhorse Group owns a 10% stake. SPAC – which stands for Special Purpose Acquisition Company – are firms that have no formal business operations, but are used to raise capital through investors in order to be merged with another company for their IPO. Thus far in 2020, there have already been more than 50 SPAC mergers including Workhorse Group rival Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA).
The electric vehicle industry hit a lull on Wednesday as many of the major names in the sector ended the day lower, despite the Nasdaq adding 0.52% during the trading session. Workhorse rivals Nikola ended their recent rebound by falling nearly 10% on Wednesday after what could only be seen as a disappointing earnings call on Tuesday after the closing bell. Other industry players like Tortoise (NASDAQ:SHLL), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) all regressed as well, marking a rare negative day for the sector.
Workhorse Group Stock Forecast
With Workhorse Group’s earnings call set to take place next week, the company is hoping to ride the momentum of their recent triumphs into the third quarter. However, a closer look shows that Workhorse has been somewhat of an investing mirage over the past few months. Most analysts foresee year over year decline in earnings, despite a spike in their revenues. Investors would be wise to be cautious heading into the firm’s earnings call as analysts have said the share is overvalued. Moreover, Workhorse’s market cap is just over $2 billion, even though its 12-month revenues are only about $97,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Gold hits a fresh record high, near $2065 region
Gold edged higher during the early North American session and shot to fresh record highs, around the $2064-65 region in the last hour.
EUR/USD trades around 1.1850 amid encouraging US jobless claims
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850, off the new two-year highs. US jobless claims beat estimates with 1.186 million in the week ending on July 31, Tensions toward Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls are rising and fiscal stimulus talks are eyed.
GBP/USD holds onto gains after upbeat BOE decision
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, consolidating its gains. The BOE left rates unchanged, upgraded its 2020 GDP forecast, and refrained from hinting of negative rates.
Bitcoin gets ready for the trip to the moon
Global markets are waiting for the new triggers, Gold is still on the rise. Cryptocurrencies resumed the upside after a short period of consolidation. ETH/BTC continues the retreat from the recent high.
WTI resumes correction from five-month tops, around $42
The corrective decline in WTI (futures on Nymex) from five-month highs of $43.52 has regained traction in the European session, now knocking-off the rates below the $42 level.