WKHS Stock Price: Workhorse Group Inc has room for a (temporary) fall if stimulus talks stall

- NASDAQ: WKHS is set to drop on Thursday, paring some of its gains recorded on Wednesday.
- Workhorse Group Inc is set to be swept by the general market mood rather than the company-specific news.
- The overall trend remains to the upside and dips may turn into buying opportunities.
The see-saw swings – up one day, down the other. Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares are changing hands at $23.96 on Thursday, shedding $0.24 from Thursday's closing price – but still above Tuesday's close.
As discussed, the "buy the dip" strategy seems relevant for WKHS. In recent days, any fall in Workhorse's equity has been followed by an increase, broadly following the stock market.
Robust support awaits at $22.13, late September's low closing price, and resistance is at $28.13, the high point that followed. Any break above or below these levels could trigger a trend beyond the current range.
Workhorse Group news
Will Congress approve a new fiscal relief bill? That remains the main question for investors in the US and all over the world. President Donald Trump shocked markets by cutting off talks with Democrats on Tuesday, but that seemed to form part of the Commander-In-Chief's posturing – a negotiation tactic rather than a desire to refrain from providing support.
The economy is the single issue in which Trump leads rival Joe Biden, and losing that edge could hurt his already diminishing electoral chances. However, now markets are optimistic about a deal – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are set to talk on the phone later on. Nevertheless, without substantial progress, equities could struggle – carrying Workhorse Group lower.
Investors in NASDAQ: WKHS have not received earth-shattering news of late, yet echoes of President Donald Trump's viewing of a Lordstown Motors truck last week, just before his brush with COVID-19.
As mentioned at the outset, every fall could prove an opportunity.
