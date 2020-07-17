WKHS Stock Price : Workhorse Group Inc, electric vehicle sector fall flat on Thursday

NASDAQ: WKHS stock tumbles a further -3.12% during Thursday’s trading session

Workhorse’s momentum from announcements early in the week has faded

New York doubles down on electric vehicles to expand infrastructure

NASDAQ:WKHS fell again on Thursday, a second straight day of losses after a couple of announcements early in the week inflated the share price. As a whole, the electric vehicle sector was on the back foot on Thursday, as the red-hot stocks have cooled the last couple of days. Pullbacks and profit-taking in stocks that go on extended runs are nothing new, as some investors opt to take the quick profits and ignore the long game.

The electric vehicle sector is waiting with bated breath as the $6.3 billion USPS contract still looms in the minds of Workhorse investors. A similar contract that Workhorse has with UPS (NYSE:UPS) and DHL, shows that last-mile delivery is a market that the company intends to occupy. Long-term investors know how valuable the electric vehicle sector will be over the next couple of decades, especially in a post-Covid19 world where more consumers may opt for deliveries rather than going into stores in person.

Workhorse Group News: Stock sees pull-back after an extended run

Electric vehicle investors have had a good reason to celebrate on Thursday as Governor Cuomo of New York announced a plan to dedicate $750 million to increase the electric vehicle infrastructure for the state. The plan calls for the installation of 50,000 new charging stations around the state and comes just a week after Florida pledged to spend $8.6 million to beef up their own electric vehicle infrastructure.

With the announcement of 1.3 million Americans filing for unemployment last week and fear of a second wave of Covid-19 rearing its ugly head, all of the major markets ended in the red on Thursday, marking the end of a four-day spike for the Dow. After-hours trading saw Workhorse fall a further -0.95%, so it will be interesting to see how the electric vehicle sector performs on Friday to close out the week.