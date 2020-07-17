WKHS Stock Price : Workhorse Group Inc, electric vehicle sector fall flat on Thursday

-
NASDAQ: WKHS stock tumbles a further -3.12% during Thursday’s trading session
-
Workhorse’s momentum from announcements early in the week has faded
-
New York doubles down on electric vehicles to expand infrastructure
NASDAQ:WKHS fell again on Thursday, a second straight day of losses after a couple of announcements early in the week inflated the share price. As a whole, the electric vehicle sector was on the back foot on Thursday, as the red-hot stocks have cooled the last couple of days. Pullbacks and profit-taking in stocks that go on extended runs are nothing new, as some investors opt to take the quick profits and ignore the long game.
The electric vehicle sector is waiting with bated breath as the $6.3 billion USPS contract still looms in the minds of Workhorse investors. A similar contract that Workhorse has with UPS (NYSE:UPS) and DHL, shows that last-mile delivery is a market that the company intends to occupy. Long-term investors know how valuable the electric vehicle sector will be over the next couple of decades, especially in a post-Covid19 world where more consumers may opt for deliveries rather than going into stores in person.
Workhorse Group News: Stock sees pull-back after an extended run
Electric vehicle investors have had a good reason to celebrate on Thursday as Governor Cuomo of New York announced a plan to dedicate $750 million to increase the electric vehicle infrastructure for the state. The plan calls for the installation of 50,000 new charging stations around the state and comes just a week after Florida pledged to spend $8.6 million to beef up their own electric vehicle infrastructure.
With the announcement of 1.3 million Americans filing for unemployment last week and fear of a second wave of Covid-19 rearing its ugly head, all of the major markets ended in the red on Thursday, marking the end of a four-day spike for the Dow. After-hours trading saw Workhorse fall a further -0.95%, so it will be interesting to see how the electric vehicle sector performs on Friday to close out the week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
