WKHS Stock Price: Workhorse Group Inc continues downward, erasing early-week gains

NASDAQ:WKHS continues to sink, dropping another 5.69% on Friday.

Goldman Sachs downgrade of NASDAQ:NIO sends shockwaves through the sector.

NASDAQ:WKHS shares hit another snag as the momentum gained from early week announcements and analyst upgrades were quickly erased by Friday. Workhorse lost another -5.69% to end the week at $14.93 per share, a drop-off of nearly 15% from the weekly high of $17.40 per share on Monday. It was a tumultuous week for investors in the electric vehicle sector, as the markets saw many of the smaller players fall back down to Earth.

On Friday, Goldman Sachs downgraded Chinese electric vehicle producer Nio (NASDAQ:NIO), claiming the entire electric vehicle industry was growing too fast. Nio’s stock dropped 14% on Friday and the new price target of $7.00 per share could mean further pain for investors before all is said and done.

Workhorse Group News: Stock continues slide to close out the week

The rest of the electric vehicle sector felt the fallout from the Nio news as Workhorse rival Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) was hammered on Friday down -7.02% at the close of the markets, and a further -14.46% after-hours. Nikola finishes the week at $41.78 per share, a loss of nearly 56% from their all-time high of $93.99. Tortoise (NYSE:SHLL) also fell -2.42%, as many of the speculative electric vehicle stocks that have not yet manufactured many vehicles felt the backlash from the Goldman Sachs assessment.

With Workhorse investors still waiting on news about the lucrative $6.3 billion USPS contract, they may have to suffer through a bit of a pull-back for the stock in the meantime. There is still plenty to be excited for as Workhorse’s C-Series electric vans have been delivered to Ryder (NYSE:R) locations to rent and lease out to consumers. The C-Series electric truck also qualified as a zero-emission vehicle in California, something that should help the company become profitable in the long run.