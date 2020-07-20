WKHS Stock Price: Workhorse Group Inc continues downward, erasing early-week gains

- NASDAQ:WKHS continues to sink, dropping another 5.69% on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs downgrade of NASDAQ:NIO sends shockwaves through the sector.
NASDAQ:WKHS shares hit another snag as the momentum gained from early week announcements and analyst upgrades were quickly erased by Friday. Workhorse lost another -5.69% to end the week at $14.93 per share, a drop-off of nearly 15% from the weekly high of $17.40 per share on Monday. It was a tumultuous week for investors in the electric vehicle sector, as the markets saw many of the smaller players fall back down to Earth.
On Friday, Goldman Sachs downgraded Chinese electric vehicle producer Nio (NASDAQ:NIO), claiming the entire electric vehicle industry was growing too fast. Nio’s stock dropped 14% on Friday and the new price target of $7.00 per share could mean further pain for investors before all is said and done.
Workhorse Group News: Stock continues slide to close out the week
The rest of the electric vehicle sector felt the fallout from the Nio news as Workhorse rival Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) was hammered on Friday down -7.02% at the close of the markets, and a further -14.46% after-hours. Nikola finishes the week at $41.78 per share, a loss of nearly 56% from their all-time high of $93.99. Tortoise (NYSE:SHLL) also fell -2.42%, as many of the speculative electric vehicle stocks that have not yet manufactured many vehicles felt the backlash from the Goldman Sachs assessment.
With Workhorse investors still waiting on news about the lucrative $6.3 billion USPS contract, they may have to suffer through a bit of a pull-back for the stock in the meantime. There is still plenty to be excited for as Workhorse’s C-Series electric vans have been delivered to Ryder (NYSE:R) locations to rent and lease out to consumers. The C-Series electric truck also qualified as a zero-emission vehicle in California, something that should help the company become profitable in the long run.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating its gains amid fiscal stimulus speculation
EUR/USD has been consolidating its gains above 1.15 after hitting an 18-month high of 1.1547, underpinned by the EU recovery fund accord. Uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus and US coronavirus figures are weighing on the pair.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid above $1850
Gold continued scaling higher for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. The move-up was fueled by concerns over the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases. A subdued USD demand remained supportive of the bid tone around the metal.
GBP/USD trading off the highs amid concerns about UK relations with China, EU
GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, off the highs. Closer US-UK coordination against China and reports that Britain could abandon Brexit talks are weighing on sterling. Advances toward a coronavirus vaccine had boosted the pound earlier in the week.
Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn
The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.
WTI: Eyes recovery of post-API losses above $41.00
WTI bounces of $41.45 after bulls step back from $42.52, the fresh high since March 06. US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock surged beyond -8.322M prior to 7.544M. Last Wednesday’s top offer immediate support, buyers can aim for six-week-old resistance line.