WKHS Stock News: Workhorse Group Inc. shows buying the dip may be a winning strategy

NASDAQ: WKHS is set to rise on Wednesday, erasing Tuesday's losses.

Workhorse Group Inc is moving more in tandem with broader stocks, providing "but the dip" opportunities.

The fate of the lucrative USPS contract could trigger the next big move in the stock.

"Keep calm, and buy the dip" – that has been the mantra of many investors since the bottom of the stock market crash of 2009. While there were exceptions and crashes – such as the one seen in March following the spread of coronavirus – the strategy seemed viable. It is becoming relevant for NASDAQ: WKHS.

In recent days, Workhorse Group's shares have been swinging up and down, but holding onto their ground. Last Friday, shares closed above the ending price of the previous Friday – creating a higher low that implied gains. Since then, WKHS has been holding its ground.

Wednesday's premarket trading seems to be following the same pattern – the Ohio-based company's share are set to rise by 2.17% after dipping by 2% on Tuesday, more than compensating for that swing.

The move mimics that of broader stock markets. The S&P 500 dropped on Tuesday after President Donald Trump abruptly called off talks with Democrats about a new fiscal stimulus bill while he is recovering from his COVID-19 episode in the White House.

However, the Commander-in-Chief seemed to backtrack his comments later on with a series of tweets supporting several measures. That allowed for recovery.

Investors who picked up NASDAQ: WKHS may be asking – is Workhorse becoming just another regular stock? Not so fast.

WKHS stock news

Workhorse Group Inc. is an electric vehicle maker that has yet to make substantial sales. Its 10% stake in Lordstown Motors – which makes electric delivery vans – seems to provide more value. However, the firm is in the US Postal Service's shortlist in a lucrative multi-billion contract.

If it succeeds, NASDAQ: WKHS could surge, while losing out could trigger a massive downfall – as hopes for a deal are priced in.

Last week, Trump was pictured viewing a Lordstown Motors truck, yet also rival Joe Biden is keen on supporting manufacturing in America's heartland.

