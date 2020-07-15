WKHS Stock News: Workhorse Group Inc. keeps bullish momentum

- WHKS investors riding momentum from Monday announcements.
- New deal with Ryder trucks shows utility of C-Series vans.
- Stock price up 6.87% in trading today as investors flock back to WKHS.
NASDAQ:WKHS shareholders enjoyed another positive day on Tuesday as the company kept the momentum rolling. On Monday it was announced that the C-Series electric truck was designated a zero-emission vehicle by the California Air Resources Board (CARB). On Tuesday Workhorse Group Inc. announced that it would begin delivering the C-Series vans to Ryder System (NYSE:R) to loan out to customers for short term rentals.
The deal marks just another victory for Workhorse Group Inc. this week, and Wall Street has taken notice as at least one analyst has already increased the price target for the stock up to $27.
Workhorse Group news: A series of successes has investors optimistic once again
After all of the recent successes by Workhorse Group Inc., investors need to look no further than global asset management firm Ark Invest adding just under 200,000 shares of the Workhorse Group Inc. stock. Wall Street and global asset management firms have taken notice of the potential that Workhorse can one day be. While rival Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) still only has prototypes of their trucks, Workhorse is putting their electric vans and trucks on the roads today, giving them a sizable head start, including a guaranteed 1100 C-Series vans for UPS (NYSE:UPS) and DHL.
The potential $6.3 billion deal with the USPS is still on investor’s minds as well and if Workhorse Group Inc. should be successful in that bid, the stock would likely fly past the 52-week high of $22.90 per share. Even a small chunk of that business could propel the company to profitability in a hurry, so investors in the company should stay tuned to this news if they are looking to get in on the ground floor.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
