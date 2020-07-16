WKHS Stock News: Early week momentum slows as stock ends day in the red

-
WKHS Stock ends slightly down after a two-day surge.
-
The electric vehicle sector is flat today overall despite recent runs.
-
Investors look for more good news ahead of the earnings call.
NASDAQ:WKHS started the week off strong with several announcements that caught the attention of analysts and investors alike. But with the electric vehicle sector falling flat on Wednesday – with the exception of the runaway freight train that is Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Workhorse Group Inc. fell back down to Earth. It ended the trading day down -0.97% to close at $16.34 per share.
Workhorse Group Inc: Stock sees pullback after two-day run up
After the promising announcement that Workhorse will be making 1,100 electric vans and trucks for UPS (NYSE:UPS) and DHL, as well as a deal with Ryder System Inc (NYSE:R) to provide them with electric vans to rent out to customers, investors firmly believed that the stock was on its way back up to its 52-week high of $22.90 per share. Following a rise of 1.71% on Monday and a further 6.87% on Tuesday, there was a small pullback on Wednesday that continued into after-hours trading where the stock fell even lower to $16.25 per share.
Still, the long game may reward investors of Workhorse as continued success with rolling out their C-Series vans should eventually turn into profitability. After being designated a zero-emission vehicle in California – a state that has recently announced that all commercial trucks and vans need to be zero-emission by 2045 – the industry should be booming over the next couple of decades. Workhorse already has a leg up on rival Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) by having their vans and trucks already out on the roads, while Nikola still only has prototypes that have yet to be built. Investors best keep an eye on the stock as we near the next quarterly earnings call which should be sometime in August.
