Wirecard Stock Price: WDI treads water around €2.40

Wirecard AG trades within a narrow range, always below €3.00.

The all-time low just above €1.00 emerges as the next support.

Munich-based Wirecard AG (ETR: WDI) is prolonging the side-lined trading at the end of the week, always in sub-€3.00 levels for the time being.

In fact, shares of the fintech company Wirecard AG (ETR: WDI) keep treading water in a narrow range on Friday, pretty much isolated from the outside world following the €2 billion fraud scandal, which according to latest news – and among others - could have ramifications into money laundering.

It is worth recalling that Wirecard AG (ETR: WDI) became the first-ever DAX company to file for insolvency and that the June’s scandal exposed debt to creditors exceeding €4 billion. Also, it is worth recalling that following the fraud scandal and subsequent filing for insolvency, share prices of Wirecard (ETR: WDI) literally melted since mid-June from the €105.00 neighbourhood to levels just above the €1.00 area in late June.

WDI Stock Quote

At the moment WDI is losing 3.93% at 2.3825 and faces immediate support at the all-time low at €1.76 (June 26). On the upside, a break above €9.19 (weekly high Jun.30) would expose €19.80 (weekly high Jun.24) and then €67.28 (55-day SMA).