Wirecard Stock Price: WDI keeps the rangebound trade around €3.00

Wirecard AG remains under pressure near the €3.00 mark.

The all-time low just above €1.00 emerges as the next support.

Munich-based fintech Wirecard AG (ETR: WDI) keeps the negative outlook unchanged and is prolonging the side-lined theme around the €3.00 yardstick on Wednesday.

It is worth recalling that following the fraud scandal and subsequent filing for insolvency, share prices of Wirecard (ETR: WDI) literally melted since mid-June from the €105.00 neighbourhood to levels just above the €1.00 area in late June.

In the meantime, and according to the fintech's appointed administrator, there are over a hundred of potential buyers of some parts of the payments firm.

It is worth recalling that WDI became the first-ever DAX company to file for insolvency and that the financial scandal exposed debt to creditors exceeding €4 billion.

WDI Stock Quote

At the moment WDI is losing 6.60% at 2.91 and faces immediate support at the all-time low at €1.76 (June 26). On the upside, a break above €9.19 (weekly high Jun.30) would expose €19.80 (weekly high Jun.24) and then €71.72 (55-day SMA).