Wirecard Stock Price: WDI extends the downside to the €2.00 area

Wirecard AG remains well offered in the vicinity of €2.00.

The all-time low just above €1.00 emerges as the next support.

Munich-based fintech Wirecard AG (ETR: WDI) is prolonging the consolidative theme in the lower bound of the post-scandal range, now testing the €2.00 region.

It is worth recalling that following the fraud scandal and subsequent filing for insolvency, share prices of Wirecard (ETR: WDI) literally melted since mid-June from the €105.00 neighbourhood to levels just above the €1.00 area in late June.

Latest news around ETR: WDI said the German prosecutors have arrested Oliver Bellenhaus, a Wirecard’s executive who was running Wirecard’s CardSystems Middle East. The police are still looking for the company’s number two, Jan Marsalek.

WDI Stock Quote

At the moment WDI is losing 16.77% at €13.10 and faces immediate support at the all-time low at €1.76 (June 26). On the upside, a break above €9.19 (weekly high Jun.30) would expose €19.80 (weekly high Jun.24) and then €73.86 (55-day SMA).