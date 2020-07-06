Wirecard Stock Price: WDI collapses below €3.00

Wirecard AG remains under heavy pressure below the €3.00 mark.

Short-term resistance emerged at the €10.00 hurdle.

Munich-based fintech Wirecard AG (ETR: WDI) is fading Friday’s uptick and returns to the sub-€3.00 zone at the beginning of the week, shedding around 15% at the time of writing.

After bottoming out near the €1.00 level at the end of last month, the payments company have failed to rebound further north of the €10.00 level, sparking the ongoing correction and consolidation in the lower end of the post-scandal range.

It is worth recalling that following the fraud scandal and subsequent filing for insolvency, share prices of Wirecard (ETR: WDI) literally melted since mid-June from the €105.00 neighbourhood to levels just above the €1.00 area in late June.

Latest news around ETR: WDI said the German fintech has been lossmaking for years in its core business in Europe and America, as showed in a report by KPMG.

WDI Stock Quote

At the moment WDI is losing 16.01% at €2.71 and faces immediate support at the all-time low at €1.76 (June 26). On the upside, a break above €9.19 (weekly high Jun.30) would expose €19.80 (weekly high Jun.24) and then €76.01 (55-day SMA).