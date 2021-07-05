Will tech stocks like Alphabet (GOOGL Stock) rally as Australia and New Zealand lockdown again? [Video]

With the recent rise in the Nasdaq and the shift into tech stocks on a potential Fed hike coming is Alphabet worth considering on a short term basis? If some countries, like Australia and New Zealand, are expected to return to lockdowns will tech stocks see another leg higher?

Over the last 10 years, Alphabet has risen a total of 09 times in 10 years between July 01 and July 27 with an average return of +8.54%. The largest gain was in 2015 with a 21.16% gain. The largest loss was in 2013 with a -0.63% loss.

Major Trade Risks: Any further hawkish policy from the Federal Reserve is liable to cause stocks to weaken in the near term could potentially hinder growth. However, a steady economic rebound should support tech stocks like Alphabet in the long run.

Alphabet Inc is an American multinational conglomerate headquartered in Mountain View, California. It was created through a restructuring of Google on October 2, 2015, and became the parent company of Google and several former Google subsidiaries.

