Widespread immunization should drive a sharp pickup in global growth – Goldman Sachs

With the vaccine hopes all around the bulls’ eyes, Goldman Sachs anticipates a notable increase in the global growth prospects starting from the second quarter (Q2) 2021.

The report also mentions the expectations concerning the part of people vaccinated in 2021 as follows:

For the US, high-risk groups will probably start receiving doses of a vaccine by the middle of December 2020. UK to have vaccinated about 50% of its population by March, Canada & US by April. EU, Australia, Japan will likely reach 50% by May.

Reports like this help confirm the market sentiment, especially when the risk-on mood mainly takes clues from the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine news.

