Why Trump has been silent on dollar’s rise? - Nomura

Analysts at Nomura explained that the dollar has risen as much as 4.3% on a nominal effective basis since Mr. Trump’s victory and has climbed even further against certain currencies.

Key Quotes:

"This is not a favorable development for the president-elect, who pledged during his campaign to help the socalled flyover people living in economically depressed inland areas and working in local factories.

I suspect Mr. Trump has decided not to comment on the dollar’s recent strength for two reasons.

One is that he has yet to become president and is therefore not in a position to change national policy. The other is that it looks better if stocks and the dollar rise in response to his election victory than if they fall. That lets him argue that the markets have decided his economic policies are better than those of his predecessor."