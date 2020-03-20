WHO's Tedros: Young people are not invincible against coronavirus

"I have a message for young people: you are not invincible, this virus could put you in hospital for weeks or even kill you," World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in the daily press briefing on Friday.

"Data from many countries clearly show that people under 50 make up a significant part of patients requiring hospitalisation," Tedros added. "Even if you don't get sick, the choices you make about where you go could be life or death for someone else."

Risk aversion

Markets remain risk-averse ahead of the weekend. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were both down around 1% on a daily basis.