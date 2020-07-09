WHO's Tedros: We cannot go back to way we did things before

"In most of the world, the coronavirus is not under control and getting worse," World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted said on Thursday.

"We cannot go back to the way we did things before, 'business as usual' has failed us," Tedros further added during a virtual meeting with representatives of WHO's 194 member states. "The greatest threat we have now is not the virus but lack of leadership and solidarity."

Tedros also announced that the WHO will be setting up an independent panel to review the organization's and governments' response to the pandemic.

Market reaction

These comments had little to impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 futures were virtually unchanged on the day.