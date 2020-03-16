WHO's Tedros: Very serious weaknesses globally in terms of preparedness

"Globally, we have a very very serious weakness in terms of preparedness," World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday. "We need to invest to minimise risk from outbreaks."

Tedros reiterated that they are advising countries to stick to the containment strategy, which is showing results in China, South Korea and Singapore.

"The financial support received for COVID-19 is really encouraging, the WHO is getting close to funding it had sought," Tedros further noted.

Flight to safety

Risk aversion continues to dominate the financial markets on Monday. As of writing, Wall Street's three main indexes were all down more than 8% and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was erasing nearly 22% at 0.767%.