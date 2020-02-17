WHO's Tedros: Too early to see if trend of fewer new cases of coronavirus will continue

The latest data provided by China appear to show a decline in the number of new coronavirus infections but it's too early to tell if this trend will continue, World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters on Monday.

"This trend must be interpreted very cautiously, trends can change as new populations are affected," Tedros added and explained that the new Chinese data gives them a better understanding of the age range of people affected, the severity of the disease and the mortality rate.