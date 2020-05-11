WHO's Tedros: South Korea, China, Germany ready to respond to new virus cases

Slow and steady lifting of coronavirus-related lockdowns will be key while keeping a vigilant eye on the virus, World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

"South Korea, China and Germany have systems in place to respond to new virus cases," Tedros added. "Workplaces should develop action plans for the prevention and mitigation of COVID-19 as part of their business plans."

Market reaction

These comments had little to no impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were down 0.63% and 0.26%, respectively, while the Nasdaq Composite was gaining 0.55%.