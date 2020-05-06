WHO's Tedros: Risk of returning to lockdown is very real

The risk of returning to lockdown is very real if countries don't manage the transition carefully and use a phased approach, World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

"The COVID-19 pandemic will eventually recede but there can be no going back to business as usual," Tedros added. "Investing in health now will save lives later is the lesson to be learned from COVID-19."

Market reaction

Wall Street's main indexes struggle to gain traction on Wednesday. As of writing, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial indexes were both flat on the day while the Nasdaq Composite was gaining 1%.