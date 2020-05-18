WHO's Tedros: Risk from virus remains high and we have a long road to travel

"The risk from the coronavirus remains high and we have a long road to travel," World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the World Health Assembly on Monday.

"Countries that move too fast on easing COVID measures without putting in place public health architecture run a real risk of handicapping their own recovery," Tedros added.

Market reaction

Risk-on flows continue to dominate the financial markets on Monday. As of writing, Germany's DAX 30 Index was up 3.15% on the day and the UK's FTSE 100 Index was gaining 2.45%.