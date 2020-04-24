WHO's Tedros: Launching global campaign to accelerate production of coronavirus vaccines

"We are facing a common threat which we can only defeat with a common approach," World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

Regarding the start of the global launch to accelerate work on drugs and vaccine against the coronavirus, "the world needs these tools and needs them fast," Tedros added.

Meanwhile, "if we want to win against COVID-19, we have to support health systems to fight the pandemic," French President Emmanuel Macron said during the same press briefing. "Will push G7 and G20 countires to get behind this COVID-19 action plan."

Market reaction

The market mood remains upbeat on Friday with US stock index futures gaining around 1%.