WHO’s Tedros: Green shoots of hope in COVID-19 pandemic

In an online media briefing late Wednesday, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom said that they have started to see some signs of improvement in the coronavirus situation across the globe.
Additional quotes
“While cases are still rapidly rising in many regions of the world, there are green shoots of hope.”
“It was very welcome news that the initial results of a clinical trial had shown that a cheap, common steroid known as dexamethasone can help save critically ill patients.”
“Countries must continue to work on prevention measures to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.”
Market reaction
The above comments were ignored by markets, as the US equities gave a negative close as a surge in the virus cases in the US dampened the sentiment.
Risk-aversion extends into Asia, with S&P 500 futures down 0.80% and the Japanese stocks down over 0.50% at the Tokyo open.
