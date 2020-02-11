WHO's Tedros: First vaccine against coronavirus could be ready in 18 months

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced that the new coronavirus will be called COVID-19.

"The first vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19) could be ready in 18 months, so we have to do everything today using available weapons to fight this virus," Tedros explained.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were both adding nearly 0.7% on the day and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was up 0.3%.